Andhra Assembly Elections 2024: List of constituency-wise leading candidates and parties

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Winner List 2024: The counting of votes for the 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh is currently underway. The election for all 175 seats was held on May 13 in a single phase, coinciding with the Lok Sabha elections for 25 seats. Andhra Pradesh witnessed a triangular contest involving the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Congress-led I.N.D.I.A bloc, and the NDA, which comprises the BJP, Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP). In 2019, the YSRCP emerged victorious in 151 seats while Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP in 23 Janasena won one seat in the Assembly polls. As the results unfold, it will be interesting to see if the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance can prevent Jagan's YSRCP from achieving a clean sweep in Andhra Pradesh.

Key candidates and seats to watch out for:

Key candidates from Andhra Pradesh include YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy contesting from Pulivendula, TDP supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu from Kuppam, and Janasena chief and actor Pawan Kalyan from Pithapuram. Additionally, AP Congress president and Jagan’s sister YS Sharmila is running from Kadapa, while BJP state chief Daggubati Purandeswari is contesting from Rajamahendravaram. These candidates are among the prominent figures vying for seats in both the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, highlighting the high-stakes nature of the electoral battle in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024: Complete list of constituencies and its leading candidates: