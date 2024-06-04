Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Will PM Modi-led NDA achieve 'Abki Baar 400 Paar' target?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Election Results

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results LIVE: After over two months of gruelling campaign amid the sweltering summer season, the day has come when the Election Commission of India will declare the decision of the people of India. After days of barbs, name-calling, accusations and vicious monikers being used by the leaders to woo the voters, today is the day when it will out in the open what worked for whom and what didn't. Spread over seven phases from April 19 to June 1 — the 2024 general elections witnessed an intense battle between the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led INDIA. While the NDA is exuberant about winning a third straight term, particularly after almost all the exit polls predicting an overwhelming victory for the alliance, the INDIA bloc is also hugely confident of denying PM Modi as historic third term. In fact, the INDIA bloc has been constantly maintaining that it will win 295 seats comfortably. The NDA centered its campaign around winning 400 seats (Abki Baar 400 Paar) in the 543-seat Lok Sabha, thus aiming to rout the opposition, the INDIA bloc, which stuttered at the beginning before gaining confidence, countered the narrative by raising issues like price rise, unemployment, development and several others. Will PM Modi return for the third term? Will INDIA be able to stop the 'saffron' juggernaut? Answers to all these and many more in a short while from now.



India created a world record with 64.2 crore voters, including 31.2 crore women, participating in the Lok Sabha elections this year, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Monday. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar also dared the opposition to share evidence of allegations that returning officers and district magistrates were influenced to vitiate the poll process so the panel could take action against them. The Commission had made preparations to deal with any foreign attempt to influence the poll process but these allegations have come from within the country itself, he said.

