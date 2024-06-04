Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Will PM Modi-led NDA achieve 'Abki Baar 400 Paar' target?

Tuesday, June 04, 2024
     
Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: June 04, 2024 7:34 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results LIVE: After over two months of gruelling campaign amid the sweltering summer season, the day has come when the Election Commission of India will declare the decision of the people of India. After days of barbs, name-calling, accusations and vicious monikers being used by the leaders to woo the voters, today is the day when it will out in the open what worked for whom and what didn't. Spread over seven phases from April 19 to June 1 — the 2024 general elections witnessed an intense battle between the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led INDIA. While the NDA is exuberant about winning a third straight term, particularly after almost all the exit polls predicting an overwhelming victory for the alliance, the INDIA bloc is also hugely confident of denying PM Modi as historic third term. In fact, the INDIA bloc has been constantly maintaining that it will win 295 seats comfortably. The NDA centered its campaign around winning 400 seats (Abki Baar 400 Paar) in the 543-seat Lok Sabha, thus aiming to rout the opposition, the INDIA bloc, which stuttered at the beginning before gaining confidence, countered the narrative by raising issues like price rise, unemployment, development and several others. Will PM Modi return for the third term? Will INDIA be able to stop the 'saffron' juggernaut? Answers to all these and many more in a short while from now.


India created a world record with 64.2 crore voters, including 31.2 crore women, participating in the Lok Sabha elections this year, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Monday. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar also dared the opposition to share evidence of allegations that returning officers and district magistrates were influenced to vitiate the poll process so the panel could take action against them. The Commission had made preparations to deal with any foreign attempt to influence the poll process but these allegations have come from within the country itself, he said.

HERE ARE THE LIVE UPDATES

 

  • Jun 04, 2024 7:34 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    We win and bring justice to Hyderabad: Madhavi Latha

    Ahead of counting, BJP candidate from Hyderabad, Madhavi Latha said, "I am pretty excited and all of them who have voted for BJP in the entire country are looking forward for especially this particular seat that we win and bring justice to Hyderabad. We all know that PM Modi in the entire two terms has tremendously worked for the nation and he has not just worked and left the love but he has also left a beautiful autograph of 'Modi Ka Pariwar' in the hearts of all Indians. I'm so sure that the entire country today would have been in their prayers, blessing and wishing for '400 paar' and these blessings have a tremendous storm of positivity in the nation along with winning the Hyderabad seat..."

     

  • Jun 04, 2024 7:28 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    BJP draws first blood with Mukesh Dalal winning Surat Lok Sabha seat unopposed

    The BJP has already drawn first blood with Mukesh Dalal winning the Surat Lok Sabha seat unopposed after the nomination of the Congress' Nilesh Kumbhani was rejected over irregularities in the signature of proposers and other candidates withdrew before the polls.

     

  • Jun 04, 2024 7:27 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    All necessary arrangements have been made for counting of votes for polls to 25 Lok Seats in Gujarat

    All necessary arrangements have been made for the counting of votes for polls to 25 Lok Seats in Gujarat where the BJP is looking to repeat a clean sweep while the Congress aims to stop the saffron juggernaut.

  • Jun 04, 2024 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Scion of erstwhile Rampur estate Vikramaditya Singh is up against Kangana in Himachal

    Among the prominent Congress candidates are four-time Rajya Sabha MP Sharma from Kangra seat and scion of erstwhile Rampur estate Vikramaditya Singh, who is son of six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh and state Congress chief Pratibha Singh from Mandi seat.

     

  • Jun 04, 2024 7:10 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    While Varanasi is considering electing PM Modi for the third time in a row

    While Varanasi is considering electing PM Modi for the third time in a row, all eyes are set on Rahul Gandhi who is contesting from Rae Bareili after losing Amethi in 2019.

     

  • Jun 04, 2024 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    All eyes set on Uttar Pradesh which has 80 seats

    All eyes are set on Uttar Pradesh which has 80 seats with many stalwarts in the election fray, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

  • Jun 04, 2024 7:08 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Anurag Thakur, actor Kangana Ranaut are bigwigs to watch for in Himachal

    Union minister Anurag Thakur, actor Kangana Ranaut, four-time RS MP Anand Sharma and sitting Public Works minister Vikramaditya Singh are the bigwigs to watch for in the four Lok Sabha and six assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh 

  • Jun 04, 2024 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Three-tier security activated in and around counting centres in Jammu and Udhampur

    Three-tier security has been activated in and around the counting centres in Jammu and Udhampur Lok Sabha constituencies. The counting of over 23.94 lakh votes in these constituencies will determine the fate of 34 candidates, including senior BJP leader and Union Minister Jitendra Singh, current Jammu MP Jugal Kishore Sharma and former ministers Choudhary Lal Singh and Raman Bhalla of the Congress.

  • Jun 04, 2024 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Stage set for counting of votes for Assam's 14 Lok Sabha seats

    The stage is set for counting of votes for Assam's 14 Lok Sabha seats to decide the fate of 143 candidates, including Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Lok Sabha deputy leader of opposition Gaurav Gogoi. Counting will start from 8 am on Tuesday in 152 halls across 52 centres in the state, and adequate security arrangements have been put in place, an election official said.

  • Jun 04, 2024 6:47 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    10,000 personnel geared up to take part in the exercise in Telangana

    Necessary arrangements have been made for the counting of votes polled in the election to the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana, with about 10,000 personnel geared up to take part in the exercise.

  • Jun 04, 2024 6:44 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    All attention is riveted on whether BJP sweeps all five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand

    As Uttarakhand prepares for counting of votes on Tuesday, all attention is riveted on whether the BJP sweeps all the five Lok Sabha seats in the state for a record third straight term or its citadel is dented by its principal rival Congress which had drawn a blank in both 2014 and 2019 general elections.

     

  • Jun 04, 2024 6:41 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Three Lok Sabha seats of Kashmir valley in the fray

    There are 66 candidates in the fray for the three Lok Sabha seats of Kashmir valley. Among the key candidates for the three seats are president of PDP Mehbooba Mufti, vice president of National Conference Omar Abdullah, separatist turned mainstream politician Sajad Gani Lone and former MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail in a UAPA case.

     

  • Jun 04, 2024 6:40 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Stringent security arrangements in place in the Valley

    Stringent security arrangements have been made for the counting of votes for three Lok Sabha constituencies of Kashmir as additional security personnel have been deployed at key places in the valley

  • Jun 04, 2024 6:31 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    BJP and Cong hoping to better previous performances in Chhattisgarh

    As Chhattisgarh prepares for the counting of votes on Tuesday, all eyes are focussed on whether the ruling BJP betters its 2019 poll performance and succeeds in whitewashing Congress or whether the Opposition party manages to turn the tables on its saffron rival.

     

  • Jun 04, 2024 6:30 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Fate of Digvijaya Singh from Rajgarh, Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna to be decided today

    Among those whose fate will be decided on Tuesday are senior Congress leader and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh from Rajgarh, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna, state BJP chief VD Sharma from Khajuraho, former Union minister Kantilal Bhuria from Ratlam-Jhabua and Kamal Nath's son and sitting MP Nakul Nath from Chhindwara.

     

  • Jun 04, 2024 6:30 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Madhya Pradesh to decide fate of 29 seats

    Counting of votes will begin at 8am in all 52 districts of the state, where Lok Sabha polls were held in four-phases on April 19, 26, May 7 and 13.The voter turn out in the state was 66. 87 per cent, with the figure being 69.37 per cent from men and 64.24 per cent for women

  • Jun 04, 2024 5:58 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi eyes a record-equalling third straight term in power amid the INDIA opposition bloc's hope of springing a surprise as the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election is set for Tuesday, bringing an end to a marathon polling exercise stretching over 80 days.

