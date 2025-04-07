Manipur: BJP Minority Morcha president's house set on fire over support for Waqf Amendment Act A mob set fire to the house of Asker Ali, president of the BJP Minority Morcha in Manipur, on Sunday night in Lilong, Thoubal district, allegedly over his support for the Waqf Amendment Act. Ali had posted in favour of the Act on social media, but later retracted his statement and issued an apology.

Imphal: A mob allegedly set fire to the house of Asker Ali, the Manipur president of the BJP Minority Morcha, on Sunday night after he publicly supported the Waqf Amendment Act, officials said. The incident took place around 9 pm in Lilong, Thoubal district. According to officials, the mob first vandalised Ali's residence before torching it. The violence followed Ali’s social media post on Saturday where he backed the Waqf Amendment Act. After the incident, Ali posted a video on social media apologising for his statement and said he no longer supported the Act.

Earlier on Sunday, protests were held in several parts of the Imphal Valley against the legislation. In Lilong, more than 5,000 people participated in a rally that disrupted traffic on National Highway 102. Clashes between protesters and security forces were reported in some areas, including Irong Chesaba in Thoubal, where demonstrators were stopped from marching further.

Protesters raised slogans against the central government and said the Act was unacceptable. “The Waqf Amendment Act is against the ethos of the Constitution. It is completely unacceptable for the Muslim community,” said protester Sakir Ahmed.

Demonstrations were also held in Kshatri Awang Leikai, Kairang Muslim, and Kiyamgei Muslim areas in Imphal East, and in Sora, Thoubal district, among other locations. Following the unrest, security has been tightened in Muslim-majority areas of the Valley, with additional forces deployed, officials said.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday and by the Rajya Sabha early Friday morning, following extended debates in both Houses. President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the bill on Saturday.

The Act aims to improve the management of Waqf properties—assets donated for religious or charitable use—by increasing transparency, protecting heritage sites, and strengthening coordination between Waqf boards and local authorities.

(With PTI inputs)