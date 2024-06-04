Tuesday, June 04, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Kerala Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of all constituency-wise leading candidates and parties

Kerala Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of all constituency-wise leading candidates and parties

Counting of votes in all the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala seats is taking place today. Stay tuned with India TV to catch all the latest updates on election results in Kerala.

Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: June 04, 2024 8:20 IST
Kerala Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV Kerala Lok Sabha Election Results 2024

Kerala Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: The couting of votes for all 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala is taking place today (June 4) along with 543 seats in the country as results of the 18th Lok Sabha will be declared today. India's General Election, was conducted in seven phases between April 19 and June 1, spanned over one and a half months. Polling in all the 20 seats in Kerala was held in the second phase on April 26.   

Kerala Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 | List of leading candidates and Party   

S.No. Constituency State Leading Candidate Leading Party 
1 Kasaragod Kerala    
2 Kannur Kerala    
3 Vatakara Kerala    
4 Wayanad Kerala    
5 Kozhikode Kerala    
6 Malappuram Kerala    
7 Ponnani Kerala    
8 Palakkad Kerala    
9 Alathur Kerala    
10 Thrissur Kerala    
11 Chalakudy Kerala    
12 Ernakulam Kerala    
13 Idukki Kerala    
14 Kottayam Kerala    
15 Alappuzha Kerala    
16 Mavelikara Kerala    
17 Pathanamthitta Kerala    
18 Kollam Kerala    
19 Attingal Kerala    
20 Thiruvananthapuram Kerala    

Kerala Elections 2024: Date of Polls

Lok Sabha election in Kerala was held in the second phase on April 26. 

Kerala Elections 2024: Voter turnout

Kerala recorded an overall voter turnout of 71.27 per cent in 2024 General Lok Elections for the 18th Lok Sabha. 

Kerala Elections 2024: Date of Results 

Results of Kerala Lok Sabha elections 2024 are being declared today. The state has a total of 5 parliamentary seats.

Kerala Elections 2024: Main parties 

The key contest in Kerala is between United Democratic Front (UDF), Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kerala Elections 2024: Key candidates

The key candidates in Kerala are KK Shailaja from Vadakara, Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad, Anil Anthony from Pathanamthitta, Shashi Tharoor and Rajeev Chandrasekhar from Thiruvananthapuram, and V Muraleedharan from Attingal.

Kerala Elections 2024: What happened in 2019 and 2014?

 

Kerala Exit Poll Result 2024

Kerala | 20 seats

  • BJP: 1-3
  • Congress-led UDF: 13-15
  • LDF: 3-5

What are the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala?

Kasaragod (GEN), Kannur (GEN), Vadakara (GEN), Wayanad (GEN), Kozhikode (GEN), Malappuram (GEN), Ponnani (GEN), Palakkad (GEN), Alathur (SC), Thrissur (GEN), Chalakudy (GEN), Ernakulam (GEN), Idukki (GEN), Kottayam (GEN), Alappuzha (GEN), Mavelikkara (GEN), Pathanamthitta (GEN), Kollam (GEN), Attingal (GEN) and Thiruvananthapuram (GEN)

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement
X