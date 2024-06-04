Kerala Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of all constituency-wise leading candidates and parties

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kerala Lok Sabha Election Results 2024

Kerala Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: The couting of votes for all 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala is taking place today (June 4) along with 543 seats in the country as results of the 18th Lok Sabha will be declared today. India's General Election, was conducted in seven phases between April 19 and June 1, spanned over one and a half months. Polling in all the 20 seats in Kerala was held in the second phase on April 26.

Kerala Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 | List of leading candidates and Party

S.No. Constituency State Leading Candidate Leading Party 1 Kasaragod Kerala 2 Kannur Kerala 3 Vatakara Kerala 4 Wayanad Kerala 5 Kozhikode Kerala 6 Malappuram Kerala 7 Ponnani Kerala 8 Palakkad Kerala 9 Alathur Kerala 10 Thrissur Kerala 11 Chalakudy Kerala 12 Ernakulam Kerala 13 Idukki Kerala 14 Kottayam Kerala 15 Alappuzha Kerala 16 Mavelikara Kerala 17 Pathanamthitta Kerala 18 Kollam Kerala 19 Attingal Kerala 20 Thiruvananthapuram Kerala

Kerala Elections 2024: Date of Polls

Lok Sabha election in Kerala was held in the second phase on April 26.

Kerala Elections 2024: Voter turnout

Kerala recorded an overall voter turnout of 71.27 per cent in 2024 General Lok Elections for the 18th Lok Sabha.

Kerala Elections 2024: Date of Results

Kerala Elections 2024: Main parties

The key contest in Kerala is between United Democratic Front (UDF), Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kerala Elections 2024: Key candidates

The key candidates in Kerala are KK Shailaja from Vadakara, Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad, Anil Anthony from Pathanamthitta, Shashi Tharoor and Rajeev Chandrasekhar from Thiruvananthapuram, and V Muraleedharan from Attingal.

Kerala Elections 2024: What happened in 2019 and 2014?

​Kerala Exit Poll Result 2024

Kerala | 20 seats

BJP: 1-3

Congress-led UDF: 13-15

LDF: 3-5

What are the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala?

Kasaragod (GEN), Kannur (GEN), Vadakara (GEN), Wayanad (GEN), Kozhikode (GEN), Malappuram (GEN), Ponnani (GEN), Palakkad (GEN), Alathur (SC), Thrissur (GEN), Chalakudy (GEN), Ernakulam (GEN), Idukki (GEN), Kottayam (GEN), Alappuzha (GEN), Mavelikkara (GEN), Pathanamthitta (GEN), Kollam (GEN), Attingal (GEN) and Thiruvananthapuram (GEN)