Odisha Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: List of constituency-wise leading candidates and parties

Odisha Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Full List of Leading Candidates: The counting of votes for all 543 Lok Sabha seats is presently underway. The mammoth exercise for the 18th Lok Sabha Elections of 2024 came to an end earlier on June 1 with the seventh and final round of voting in 57 constituencies of 8 states and Union Territories. All exit polls have predicted the return of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for the record third consecutive time. According to the India TV-CNX Exit Poll, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) may reach almost a three-fourth majority in Parliament by winning within a range of 371 to 401 seats out of a total of 543 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP alone is projected to win within a range of 319-338 seats. 21 Lok Sabha seats and 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha voted on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is facing a tough challenge from the resurgent BJP this time in Odisha. The BJD has been ruling the state since 2000. The Congress is also trying to make inroads in the state.

Several key candidates are in the fray in Odisha. Biju Janata Dal's (BJD) Achyuta Samanta, Dilip Kumar Tirkey, Anshuman Mohanty, Sudam Marndi, Manjulata Mandal, Sarmistha Sethi, Pradeep Majhi and Arup Patnaik, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates Jual Oram, Dharmendra Pradhan, Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Balabhadra Majhi, Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo, Bhartruhari Mahtab, Sambit Patra, Aparajita Sarangi, Baijayant 'Jay' Panda and Anita Subhadarshini, Congress candidates Srikant Kumar Jena, Ananta Prasad Sethi, Bhujabal Majhi, Rabindra Kumar Sethy, Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, Sanjay Bhoi and Nagendra Kumar Pradhan are contesting the elections.

The first phase of voting took place on April 19 in which 102 Lok Sabha constituencies went to polls while the second phase was completed on April 26 in which voters in 88 seats used their franchise. The third phase of voting with 93 seats in 11 states and UTs took place peacefully on May 7 while the fourth phase was completed successfully on May 13. The fifth voting phase, which included 49 seats spread across 8 states and UTs, was concluded on May 20 while the sixth phase was completed on May 25.

The first phase recorded a voter turnout of 66.14 per cent while the second phase registered a turnout of 66.71 per cent. The turnout numbers for the third, fourth, fifth, sixth and last phases were 65.68 per cent, 69.16 per cent, 62.20 per cent, 63.37 per cent and 63.60 (approximate) respectively.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJD won 12 seats in Odisha. The BJP improved its performance and won 8 seats while the Congress could win only one.

Overall, the BJP-led NDA won 353 seats (BJP 303, Shiv Sena 18, JDU 16, LJP 6, Akali Dal 2, Apna Dal 2, AIADMK 1, NPP 1, AJSU 1, NDPP 1, RLP 1 and Independent 1), while the Congress-led UPA won 93 seats (Congress 52, DMK 24, NCP 5, JKNC 3, IUML 3, KCM 1, JDS 1, JMM 1, RSP 1, VCK 1 and Independent 1). Other parties won 97 seats (YSRCP 22, TMC 22, BJD 12, BSP 10, TRS 9, SP 5, CPM 3, TDP 3, CPI 2, AIMIM 2, AAP 1, SKM 1, MNF 1, NPF 1, AIUDF 1 and Independents 2).

