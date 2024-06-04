Tuesday, June 04, 2024
     
Assembly Election 2024 Results LIVE Updates: Will Jagan Reddy and Naveen Patnaik retain Andhra and Odisha?

Andhra Pradesh-Odisha Election Results Live: Stay tuned to this space and catch all the live and latest updates on the leading and trailing candidates from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha's Assembly Election results.

Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Updated on: June 04, 2024 7:22 IST
Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE
Image Source : INDIA TV Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Jagan Mohan Reddy and Naveen Patnaik

Andhra Pradesh-Odisha Election Results Live: The counting of votes for the Assembly Elections in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will begin shortly. All 175 constituencies in Andhra Pradesh voted on May 13 along with the first phase of Odisha (28 constituencies). The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of Chandrababu Naidu are the two major political players in Andhra Pradesh. The Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are in alliance with the TDP. The Congress led by YS Sharmila, the sister of CM Jagan Reddy, contested with the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) and the Communist Party of India (CPI). 

On the other hand, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is facing a tough challenge from the resurgent BJP this time in Odisha. The BJD has been ruling the state since 2000. The Congress is also trying to make inroads in the state.

 

 

Live updates :AP, Odisha Assembly Election Results 2024

  • Jun 04, 2024 7:22 AM (IST) Posted by Aseem Sharma

    Key candidates in Odisha

    Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (BJD), Pradipta Kumar Naik (BJP), Dilip Kumar Ray (BJP), Sidhant Mohapatra (BJP), Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak (BJD), Pratap Keshari Deo (BJD), Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo (BJD), Niranjan Pujari (BJD) are some of the key candidates in Odisha.   

     

  • Jun 04, 2024 6:59 AM (IST) Posted by Aseem Sharma

    Odisha polling percentage in 2024

    Odisha recorded 74.44 per cent of polling till the completion of Phase 3 on May 25. The last phase of the Odisha Assembly election saw a voter turnout of 70.67 per cent (approximate) on June 1. It was 73.20 per cent in the Odisha Assembly Election 2019.  

  • Jun 04, 2024 6:34 AM (IST) Posted by Aseem Sharma

    Security tightened ahead of vote counting in Odisha

    Security heightened at a counting centre in Odisha's Bhubaneswar. The counting of votes for the Assembly Elections in the state will begin at 8 am.

  • Jun 04, 2024 6:31 AM (IST) Posted by Aseem Sharma

    Andhra Pradesh polling percentage in 2024

    Andhra Pradesh recorded 80.66 per cent of voting in the Assembly Election 2024. It was 80.39 per cent in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election 2019. 

     

  • Jun 04, 2024 6:22 AM (IST) Posted by Aseem Sharma

    BJD's performance in recent Assembly Elections

    Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has been ruling the state since 2000. However, BJD is expected to face a tough challenge from the resurgent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) this time in Odisha.

  • Jun 04, 2024 6:13 AM (IST) Posted by Aseem Sharma

    Key constituencies in Andhra Pradesh to watch out for

    Pulivendula, Kuppam, Pithapuram, Mangalagiri, Hindupur, Vijayawada West, Narasannapeta, Srikakulam, Tekkali, Gajuwaka, Undi, Gannavaram (Krishna), Atmakur, Proddatur and Jammalamadugu are some of the key Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh.

  • Jun 04, 2024 6:10 AM (IST) Posted by Aseem Sharma

    Key constituencies in Odisha to watch out for

    Hinjili, Kantabanji, Digapahandi, Nayagarh, Bhandaripokhari, Sambalpur, Brajarajnagar, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Pipili, Anandpur and Keonjhar are some of the key Assembly constituencies in Odisha.

