Assembly Election 2024 Results LIVE Updates: Will Jagan Reddy and Naveen Patnaik retain Andhra and Odisha?

Image Source : INDIA TV Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Jagan Mohan Reddy and Naveen Patnaik

Andhra Pradesh-Odisha Election Results Live: The counting of votes for the Assembly Elections in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will begin shortly. All 175 constituencies in Andhra Pradesh voted on May 13 along with the first phase of Odisha (28 constituencies). The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of Chandrababu Naidu are the two major political players in Andhra Pradesh. The Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are in alliance with the TDP. The Congress led by YS Sharmila, the sister of CM Jagan Reddy, contested with the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) and the Communist Party of India (CPI).

On the other hand, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is facing a tough challenge from the resurgent BJP this time in Odisha. The BJD has been ruling the state since 2000. The Congress is also trying to make inroads in the state.