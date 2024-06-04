Tuesday, June 04, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Rahul Dravid not to reapply for Team India's head coach role, to bid adieu after T20 World Cup

Rahul Dravid not to reapply for Team India's head coach role, to bid adieu after T20 World Cup

Under Rahul Dravid's tenure Team India played the semifinal of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, the World Test Championship final (2021-23) and the summit clash of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: June 04, 2024 6:30 IST
Rahul Dravid.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rahul Dravid.

The incumbent head coach of the Indian senior men's cricket team, Rahul Dravid, has confirmed that he will not reapply for his position as the head coach of the team again and that the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will be his last assignment.

Dravid asserted that his swansong is not going to be any different from the previous tournaments and holds similar significance as any other game that he has been involved in as the head coach.

"Every tournament is important. Every game that I've coached for India has been very important for me. So for me, this is no different just because it is going to be the last one that I'm in charge of," Dravid was quoted as saying by PTI.

Dravid also clarified that he "loves" his role as it is a "really special job to do", however, at this stage of his life and with the current schedule, he can't think of reapplying.

"I love doing the job. I've really enjoyed coaching India and I think it's a truly special job to do. I enjoyed working with this team and it's a great bunch of boys to work with but yeah but just considering you know unfortunately just the kind of schedules and where I find myself in the stage in my life I don't think I'll be able to reapply," he added.

Related Stories
SL vs SA T20 World Cup Highlights: SA huff and puff their way to 6-wicket win on tough pitch in NY

SL vs SA T20 World Cup Highlights: SA huff and puff their way to 6-wicket win on tough pitch in NY

SL collapse to their lowest-ever team score, Nortje registers best figures for SA bowler in T20 WC

SL collapse to their lowest-ever team score, Nortje registers best figures for SA bowler in T20 WC

SA thrash Sri Lanka on sluggish pitch, Nortje stars with best figures for Proteas in T20 World Cup

SA thrash Sri Lanka on sluggish pitch, Nortje stars with best figures for Proteas in T20 World Cup

The former India captain has enjoyed a really successful stint as head coach as he helped India showcase dominance in all three formats of the sport as the No. 1 side. However, the only achievement that eludes him is an ICC trophy and therefore he would love to take India all the way in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

"So yeah, obviously it'll be my last one but having said that it's no different for me to be very honest. From the first day I took the job, I always felt that every game was important and every game mattered and that will not change," he concluded.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement
X