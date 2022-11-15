Aaj Ka Panchang 16 November 2022: Know Wednesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 16 November 2022: Today is the Ashtami date and Wednesday of Margashirsha Krishna Paksha. Ashtami's date will be a full day. After completing the whole day, Brahma Yoga will remain till 1. 9 minutes late in the night. Along with this, Ashlesha Nakshatra will remain till 6.59 pm today. Apart from this, today is Shri Mahakal Bhairav Ashtami and Surya Sankranti of the Scorpio zodiac. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Wednesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time.
Auspicious time
Ashtami Tithi - Today's full day
Brahma Yoga - After crossing the whole day till 1:09 in the late night
Ashlesha Nakshatra - Today evening till 6.59 pm
Rahukaal
Delhi - 12:06 pm to 01:26 pm
Mumbai - 12:23 PM to 01:48 PM
Chandigarh - 12:07 PM to 01:27 PM
Lucknow - 11:51 am to 01:12 pm
Bhopal - 12:05 pm to 01:27 pm
Kolkata - Before 11:21 pm to 12:44 pm
Ahmedabad - 12:24 pm to 01:47 pm
Chennai - 11:54 a.m. to 01:20 a.m.
Sunrise-Sunset time
Sunrise - 6:43 am
Sunset - 5:27 pm
(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Oceanography and Astrology. You see him predicting every morning at 7.30 on India TV)
Also Read: Sun Transit 2022: Effect on 12 zodiac signs of Surya Gochar in Scorpio
Also Read: Zodiac signs that make the best lovers; find out if yours is on the list