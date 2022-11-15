Aaj Ka Panchang 16 November 2022: Know Wednesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 16 November 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 16 November 2022: Today is the Ashtami date and Wednesday of Margashirsha Krishna Paksha. Ashtami's date will be a full day. After completing the whole day, Brahma Yoga will remain till 1. 9 minutes late in the night. Along with this, Ashlesha Nakshatra will remain till 6.59 pm today. Apart from this, today is Shri Mahakal Bhairav ​​Ashtami and Surya Sankranti of the Scorpio zodiac. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Wednesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time.

Auspicious time

Ashtami Tithi - Today's full day

Brahma Yoga - After crossing the whole day till 1:09 in the late night

Ashlesha Nakshatra - Today evening till 6.59 pm

Rahukaal

Delhi - 12:06 pm to 01:26 pm

Mumbai - 12:23 PM to 01:48 PM

Chandigarh - 12:07 PM to 01:27 PM

Lucknow - 11:51 am to 01:12 pm

Bhopal - 12:05 pm to 01:27 pm

Kolkata - Before 11:21 pm to 12:44 pm

Ahmedabad - 12:24 pm to 01:47 pm

Chennai - 11:54 a.m. to 01:20 a.m.

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:43 am

Sunset - 5:27 pm

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Oceanography and Astrology. You see him predicting every morning at 7.30 on India TV)

Also Read: Sun Transit 2022: Effect on 12 zodiac signs of Surya Gochar in Scorpio

Also Read: Zodiac signs that make the best lovers; find out if yours is on the list

Read More Astrology News