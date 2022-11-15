Zodiac signs that make the best lovers; find out if yours is on the list

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Zodiac signs that make the best lovers: Relationship compatibility has become a rare sight these days. Between all the fights and arguments, sticking to each other is one of the strongest traits a couple can have. They accept each other’s flaws and give mutual respect. They never fight against each other, it’s always them versus the world.

Here are the top signs that make the best lovers

Aries: Aries frequently takes the role of the chaser in romantic relationships.. Aries will go all out in their efforts to court the ones they love and will plan elaborate dates and activities to spend time with their partner.

Libra: Librans are the most romantic ones amongst all other signs. They take every opportunity to surprise their loved ones and know exactly how to make them feel special. The ability to love, value and respect their partners is the biggest strength Librans hold. They are also the best inspiration and motivation to their partners. They are hopeless romantics when it comes to maintaining the zest of the relationship and leave no stone unturned when it comes to expressing love.

Pisces: Pisces have a personality like a coconut, hard on the outside and softer on the inside. They appear to be hard and emotionless but they are very gentle and affectionate. They may not show but they secretly want a story like a fairy tale when it comes to love. Commitment and honesty is deeply valued by them in a relationship which qualifies them as one of the best lovers. Because of their high intuition levels, Pisces struggle with trusting others. Hence, if you have caught a fancy of a Piscean, count yourself lucky.

Sagittarius: Sagittarius makes great partners. Due to their introverted nature they can be perceived as naive but they are so adventurous once you get to know them. With their charming personality and sweet nothings every now and then, they can easily sweep their partners off their feet.

Gemini: Geminis are unpredictable and need to be frequently reminded of how exciting and fascinating life can be. They will be more motivated to maintain their commitment to their relationship if they have someone to hold their hand and accompany them on thrilling trips. Nonetheless, they rank among the zodiac signs that are the most romantic. The person who can keep up with them will be aware of their potential as an energetic and passionate lover. They can walk as many miles as it takes to keep the relationship constantly fresh. Despite being shy, they have a zest to try something new and manage to win hearts in the most unexpected ways.

Aquarius: Aquarius can be introvert at times. Their way of displaying love is in contrast to any other, that's why they may seem the best lovers.

Cancer: Cancerians are emotional lovers. They are one of the most caring and sensitive signs. Though they are not so good at expressing themselves, they try their best to do grand gestures for their partners. They are very protective and will do anything for their loved ones with love and passion. Cancerians are very ambitious and hence will also support your dreams and motivate you to do better.

Capricorn: Capricorns are the old school romantics. They are very cheesy and always want a dreamy love story. They respect their partners and are very supportive.

(This article is attributed to Aamna Singh, Tarot card reader and creator on Koo)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

