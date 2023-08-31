Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 31, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Five-day special Parliament session from Sept 18, speculations rife about ‘One Nation, One Election’ law
- Adani group accused of secret share trading in OCCRP report, Rahul Gandhi demands JPC probe
- Third meeting of I.N.D.I.A. alliance leaders begins in Mumbai, speculations about Convenor, logo
