West Bengal: 35 crude bombs recovered in Murshidabad on re-polling day of panchayat elections | VIDEO

Image Source : ANI 35 crude bombs recovered in Murshidabad

West Bengal: A total of 35 crude bombs were recovered by the police and bomb disposal squad from a pond and a field in the Beldanga area of Murshidabad. The crude bombs were recovered on the re-polling day of the Panchayat elections. A team of bomb disposal squad immediately reached the spot along with the local Police to neutralise the bombs.

Fresh polling underway

The West Bengal State Election Commission on Sunday evening announced fresh polling at 696 booths in 19 districts of the state where voting for the panchayat elections was declared void. The SEC ordered fresh polling amid allegations of tampering with ballot boxes.

Security forces deployed

The repolling on Monday started at 7 am amid tight security with four central forces personnel deployed in each booth, besides state police, which is scheduled to continue till 5 pm.

According to the officials, among the districts where fresh repolling is underway, violence-hit Murshidabad has the highest number of booths at 175, followed by Malda with 109.

Violence erupted on Saturday

Earlier on Saturday, polling was held in over 61,000 booths for the three-tier panchayat elections. However, violence erupted at several places during the polling. Moreover, ballot boxes were looted, set on fire and thrown in ponds, leading to violence.