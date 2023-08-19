TMC leader Firhad Hakim's son-in-law joins Congress

Follow us on Image Source : IANS Trinamool Congress leader Yasser Haider joined Congres

Yasser Haider, former Trinamool Congress (TMC) youth leader joined Congress in the presence of state party president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Kolkata on Saturday. Haider is the son-in-law of senior TMC leader and city mayor Firhad Hakim.

Haider was close to Mamata Banerjee

Yasser Haider, who is known for his close relations with TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and was once the state secretary of the party's youth wing, had quit the party early this year. Haider was the state secretary of the youth wing of TMC till 2019, after which he was removed from the chair. He had then alleged that he was removed from the post without any prior intimation or valid reason.

In regard to his departure from TMC and joining Congress, Haider cited his dissatisfaction with the "mysterious" removal of his name from the position of state secretary for the party's youth wing as a key factor influencing his decision. "I was not known as a political leader but as a social worker. I have close associations with people at the grassroots level. I worked day in and day out for the party but did not get any reward for that. In 2019, I found my name missing," he said.

'I am least bothered'

Hakim, who holds the positions of cabinet minister for urban development, municipal affairs, and housing, as well as being the TMC MLA representing the Kolkata Port constituency, seat, did not give any importance to the development. "I am least bothered about the development. I believe that the day is not far away when Congress' name will be found only in history books. It is inducting people who have no identity of their own but are known as people close to Firhad Hakim. This is quite a sorry picture for the Congress," Hakim told PTI over the phone.

When Haider was asked whether he had any discussion with Hakim before joining Congress, he said, "I respect him and I have grown up seeing him as a leader. But our ideologies have now changed".

To questions on why he chose Congress over BJP, Haider quipped, "I do not do politics over Ram Mandir or Masjid. I love to work for the people and Congress is the best platform for that."

He said, "I was willing to join Congress for a long time now. I contacted the party expressing my willingness and I am happy that WBPCC chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gave me the opportunity. I want to work for the people".

(With agencies input)