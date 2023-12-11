BJP will forget free ration promise if it wins 2024 Lok Sabha elections, claims Mamata

Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday (December 11) claimed that if the BJP emerges victorious in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections yet again, it will forget its promise of extending free ration for five years. Mamata accused the Centre of taking all the money away in the name of GST and not giving the state's share and alleged that if the BJP government continued to be in power, then it would take away everything from everyone.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently announced at a poll rally in Chhattisgarh that the provision of free ration under the public distribution system will be extended for five years, surpassing its December deadline, which would benefit nearly 80 crore people of the country.

Speaking at a public distribution programme in Jalpaiguri district, the Trinamool Congress chief hit out at the saffron party for "failing" to keep its electoral promise of reopening five shut tea gardens in the Darjeeling hills.

"With elections due in a few months, the PM is promising free ration. When they lose the election, they will be nowhere to keep their promise. And even if they win, they will forget their promise. What happened to their promise of transferring Rs 15 lakh to every citizen's bank account?" she said.

Mamata dismissed the Centre’s claims that West Bengal government was allocated more money for rural development schemes.

"We thought that one nation, one tax would do good (to everyone). But now, we are seeing that they (the Centre) are taking away all the money and giving nothing to Bengal," she said.

"If this BJP government continues at the Centre, they will take away everything from everybody and give nothing to the poor," Mamata added.

She reiterated her allegation that the Centre was not releasing its funds for the state for schemes like 100 days' work, Awas Yojana and rural roads, and said that she will travel to the national capital next week to seek the release of funds.

(With PTI inputs)