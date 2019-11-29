Friday, November 29, 2019
     
  Ombudsman accepts Rajat Sharma's request to relieve him as DDCA President

Ombudsman accepts Rajat Sharma's request to relieve him as DDCA President

India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 29, 2019 19:35 IST ]
The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) ombudsman Justice (Retd) Badar Durrez Ahmed on Friday accepted Rajat Sharma's resignation from the position of DDCA President.
