India skipper Virat Kohli posted a workout video on Instagram while in quarantine in the team hotel ahead of England Test series. India are all set to host England in a four-Test series which will play a crucial role in deciding whether the Kohli-led side will make it to the final of the World Test Championship at the iconic Lord's stadium. The first two Tests will be played in Chennai while the action for the last two Tests will shift to Ahmedabad.