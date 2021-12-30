Thursday, December 30, 2021
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to chair a meeting of the COVID19 Task Force today
  • 70 Omicron patients admitted to Delhi's LNJP till December 30; 50 discharged: Hospital
  • FM Nirmala Sitharaman chairs a Pre-Budget Meeting with the Finance Ministers of all the States/UTs
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Thinking about halting all programmes for 15 days, says Priyanka Gandhi

News Videos

Updated on: December 30, 2021 13:38 IST

Thinking about halting all programmes for 15 days, says Priyanka Gandhi

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spoke to media and revealed that she is planning to halt all programmes for the next 15 days.

Priyanka Gandhi Coronavirus UP Election 2022 up polls

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News