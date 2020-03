Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentions before the Supreme Court about the alleged video clip of former IAS officer and petitioner in the case, Harsh Mander. Mehta said that Harsh Mander can be seen calling people to streets for real justice.

Supreme Court declines to hear Harsh Mander’s petition today. Court says that if this is how he feels about the courts then it will have to be decided first whether he should be given a hearing at all.