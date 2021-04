Super 100 | Aadhaar-PAN linking last date extended to June 30

The last date for linking the Permanent Account Number (PAN) to Aadhaar has been extended to June 30 from March 31. PAN cards will become inoperative after the said date if it is not linked with Aadhaar. This will affect customers as they will not be allowed to carry out transactions wherever quoting of PAN is mandatory. Such customers may also face a penalty of Rs 1,000 as per the Finance Bill, 2021.