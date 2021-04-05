Monday, April 05, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Puducherry polls: EVMs, VVPAT machines dispatched to polling booths

News Videos

Puducherry polls: EVMs, VVPAT machines dispatched to polling booths

Ahead of state Assembly elections in Puducherry on April 06, EVMs and VVPAT machines have been moved from Women's Polytechnic College to different distribution centres.
Puducherry Polls EVMs

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News