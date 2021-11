Updated on: November 12, 2021 18:42 IST

Muqabla: Will Congress's anti-Hindu rant help it win Muslim votes in Uttar Pradesh polls?

Congress finds itself embroiled in controversy over the content of Salman Khurshid's book on Ayodhya and Rashid Alvi's 'nisachar' remark. The BJP has accused the Congress of spreading hatred and creating division in the society. Watch debate on the show Muqabla.