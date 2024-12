Updated on: December 19, 2024 13:46 IST

Madurai Junction Undergoes Facelift: Redevelopment work begins under Amrit Bharat Station scheme

Madurai junction redevelopment work under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) is underway. Launched in February 2023 by the Ministry of Railway, ABSS is dedicated to redeveloping railway stations across India. Watch to know more!