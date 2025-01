Updated on: January 06, 2025 13:49 IST

Delhi Elections 2025: Manish Sisodia criticizes BJP for Ramesh Bidhuri's 'Objectionable' comment

AAP leader Manish Sisodia criticized BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri for disrespectful remarks towards Delhi CM Atishi, highlighting a pattern of inappropriate behaviour towards women within the party. Sisodia called on the Prime Minister to address Bidhuri's conduct during a recent public event.