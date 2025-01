Updated on: January 08, 2025 10:26 IST

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar uses 'Shayari' to silence critics

During a press conference, CEC Rajiv Kumar addressed various concerns, including questions about voter turnout and the credibility of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). To express his views, he shared some thought-provoking 'shayaris' (Urdu poems) in his signature style.