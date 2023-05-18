Thursday, May 18, 2023
     
  Breaking News: Congress declares Siddaramaiah as next Karnataka CM

Updated on: May 18, 2023 14:25 IST

Breaking News: Congress declares Siddaramaiah as next Karnataka CM

The Congress on Thursday has declared Siddaramaiah as the next chief minister of Karnataka, and KPCC president DK Shivakumar as his deputy.
