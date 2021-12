Updated on: December 04, 2021 16:30 IST

Swami Ramdev shares yogasan, ayurvedic remedies to avoid new corona variant Omicron

The new variant of the corona virus, Omicron, is spreading faster than its old variant Delta. In such a situation, people in India have started falling prey to it. How to defend yourself against the new variant? Let's learn from Swami Ramdev.