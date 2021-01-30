Saturday, January 30, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Lifestyle Video
  5. Overcome anger with yoga, Swami Ramdev shares effective steps to avoid depression

Lifestyle Videos

Overcome anger with yoga, Swami Ramdev shares effective steps to avoid depression

On the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Swami Ramdev shares effective yogasanas with which anger can be easily overcome. Stress, tension, anxiety, depression can cause many harmful problems.
Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary 2021 Yoga Pranayam Swami Ramdev

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News