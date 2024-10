Updated on: October 17, 2024 22:26 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai : Half encounter in Bahraich..full picture is yet to be seen

Half encounter took place in Bahraich. Sarfaraz and Mohammad Talim, who shot Ram Gopal Mishra, are alive. Both of them were shot in the legs. But the ecosystem supporting a particular religion has started creating ruckus on loudspeakers.