Updated on: October 14, 2024 13:05 IST

Salman Khan & Other Celebs Pay Last Tributes To Baba Siddique | 14th Oct | Entertainment Wrap

Salman Khan and other B-town celebs paid final tribute to Baba Siddique. Ranbir Kapoor turned groom at the Delhi Fashion Event as he danced on stage. Vedang Raina called Ranbir a 'bad’ singer, but said that latter's lip-sync inspired him for 'Jigra' song.