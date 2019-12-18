Wednesday, December 18, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Entertainment Video
  5. Payal Rohatgi granted bail a day after arrest in objectionable comment case

Entertainment Videos

Payal Rohatgi granted bail a day after arrest in objectionable comment case

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 18, 2019 17:55 IST ]

Payal Rohatgi reveals her first bail was rejected because Freedom of Speech was limited in Rajasthan.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoNirbhaya case: Patiala House Court delays death warrant, next hearing on January 7 Next VideoKailash Vijayvargiya questions law and order situation in WB after Muslim crowed gheraoed him  