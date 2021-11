Updated on: November 26, 2021 18:32 IST

Parul Gulati gets candid about her role in web show Illegal Season 2

Actress Parul Gulati has been working on OTT for a while now. She says the platform has given her the opportunity to play different characters and she never felt limited. Parul is seen in Illegal Season 2 which started streaming on Voot from November 25.