Published on: December 20, 2021 11:27 IST

Panama Papers Leak: Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan summoned by ED

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Panama paper leak case for questioning in FEMA case. She is asked to appear before ED's Delhi office on Monday (December 20).
