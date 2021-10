Updated on: October 14, 2021 9:01 IST

Court adjourns Aryan Khan and other accused bail hearing

Mumbai Drug Case: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan along with Arbaaz Seth Merchanttt, Munmun Dhamecha and others were sent to judicial custody for 14 days by the Mumbai magistrate case. The bail application is being heard in Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) court in Mumbai.