Tuesday, March 21, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Aaj Ki Baat Video
  5. Why is Mamta Banerjee angry with Congress?

AAJ KI BAAT Videos

Updated on: March 20, 2023 23:51 IST

Why is Mamta Banerjee angry with Congress?

Mamta Banerjee's party TMC does not participate in the Congress meeting in the Lok Sabha. Mamta has clearly said that Rahul Gandhi has given the issue to BJP. Congress wants to make Rahul the leader of the opposition and it suits BJP.
news mamta banerjee

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News