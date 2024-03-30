Will Mukhtar Ansari's wife attend his last rites? A look at most wanted 'lady dons' in UP?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Mukhtar Ansari's wife Aafsha Ansari and Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen (Right)

Mukhtar Ansari death: The last rites of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who died on Thursday night after suffering a cardiac arrest in Uttar Pradesh's Banda jail, will take place on Saturday (today). The jailed gangster was serving life imprisonment in various cases and was behind bars since 2005. Ansari's death marks the end of another crime era in UP, as the state's image has improved a lot under the Yogi administration in terms of handling the gangsters. While several male gangsters were met with justice, many 'lady dons' in the state are still out at large. Let's know more about them.

Aafsha Ansari

Aafsha Ansari is the wife of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. Apparently, Mukhtar, who was serving life imprisonment in various cases, died on Thursday night after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Aafsha Ansari also carries the tag of being the lady don in the state and has a bounty of Rs 75,000 on her head.

There are nine criminal cases registered against Aafsha Ansari.

She is out on run since 2022 when a court put a conditional stay on her arrest.

Shaishta Parveen

Shaishta Parveen is another lady don in Uttar Pradesh. She's is the wife of slain don Atiq Ahmed.

Shaishta Parveen is on run ever since her named surfaced in the murder case of Umesh Pal.

She carries a reward of Rs 50,000.

Deepti Bahl

She is one of the top most wanted woman gangsters and fraudsters in Uttar Pradesh and carries a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh.

Deepti is accused in Rs 15,000 crore Bike Bot scam. She is the wife of Sanjay Bhati, who is a scam mastermind.

The fraudster has been on the run since 2019, however, her husband was held in June 2019.

Zainab, Atiq's elder sister Aisha Noorie

Zainab is the wife of Atiq Ahmed's brother Ashraf, Atiq's elder sister Aisha Noorie and her two daughters Unzela and Mantasha are also listed in UP Police's wanted list.

According to reports, they are accused for allegedly helping those involved in the Umesh Pal murder case.

