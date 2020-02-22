As two-wheelers encroach upon footpaths in Pune, this lady does the unthinkable

A woman named Nirmala Gokhale became the saviour when all had apparently given up all hope.

Traffic woes are a permanent obstacle in the life of people -- especially living in cities. Pedestrians have to mostly suffer at the hands of vehicle owners as two-wheelers encroach upon footpaths and the pavements are converted into parking spaces. Similar was the case at a busy stretch in Canal Road near SNDT college, Pune.

A woman named Nirmala Gokhale became the saviour when all had apparently given up all hope. In a now-viral video, the senior citizen is seen blocking the pavement every time a motorcycle makes his way to it.

"You will have to hit me and go. Else get down and ride on the road," she is also seen telling a youth.

This aunty from Pune is an inspiration to many. Well done Ma'am.

Shame on Bikers who ride on footpaths. It's sad to see senior citizens have to do the job what traffic police is supposed to do in our country.@nnatuTOI @mumbaimatterz @MNCDFbombay @mid_daypic.twitter.com/AB1TWmQPRW — Roads of Mumbai 🇮🇳 (@RoadsOfMumbai) February 21, 2020

Several others join her in the unique movement.

And even the Twitterverse was rather displeased with the bikers, and mighty impressed with the lady.

Look at the shameless bikers. Surprised to know you think it's the job of the Traffic police to stop these bikers. Bikers have no business to be riding on footpaths. 10x more cops are needed to stop this. New Motor Vehicle Act hasn't been implemented — Anurag Shriniwas (@anuragshriniwas) February 21, 2020

I do this often to curb bikers from riding or parking on footpath on S.V.Road, Madina Manzil, Goregaon (W), The hotel & bank customers park their vehicles on footpath when they have a place inside. When told them to help us they say its not their problem. — Adv. Salim G. Nakhwa (@AdvSalimNakhwa) February 21, 2020

It's a sad state of affairs, the infrastructure is not developed as much as the vehicles are being sold. The government should come out with some measures where the vehicle is sold only if there is enough road to drive and enough space to park. Otherwise stop making new vehicles. — Janta Ki Awaaz (@jantaa_ki_awaaz) February 21, 2020

Shame on these people! Sad that poor woman has to come on the road to give them a lesson or two! Insanity — Havovi (@Havovi9) February 22, 2020

Will you dare to do what the lady did here?