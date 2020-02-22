As two-wheelers encroach upon footpaths in Pune, this lady does the unthinkable

Saturday, February 22, 2020
     
In a now-viral video from Pune, a woman named Nirmala Gokhale is seen blocking a pavement every time a motorcycle makes his way to it.

New Delhi Published on: February 22, 2020 16:54 IST
Traffic woes are a permanent obstacle in the life of people -- especially living in cities. Pedestrians have to mostly suffer at the hands of vehicle owners as two-wheelers encroach upon footpaths and the pavements are converted into parking spaces. Similar was the case at a busy stretch in Canal Road near SNDT college, Pune.

A woman named Nirmala Gokhale became the saviour when all had apparently given up all hope. In a now-viral video, the senior citizen is seen blocking the pavement every time a motorcycle makes his way to it.

"You will have to hit me and go. Else get down and ride on the road," she is also seen telling a youth.

Several others join her in the unique movement.

And even the Twitterverse was rather displeased with the bikers, and mighty impressed with the lady.

Will you dare to do what the lady did here?

