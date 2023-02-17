MP couple performing dangerous bike stunts in viral video lands in trouble

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@IMRAJNI_SINGH Couple performs dangerous bike stunts

It has become a trend among young people to perform risky motorcycle stunts and share videos on social media in order to gain popularity. Recently, a dangerous stunt was captured on video in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, involving a young couple.

The video, shot near the Imlikheda Underpass, shows a man tossing the bike in the air while a woman sits on the fuel tank. The stunt is said to have been performed on Valentine's Day, and while the man wore a helmet, the woman did not.

The video clearly indicates that the performance was a breach of traffic regulations and any slight loss of balance during the stunts could have resulted in fatal consequences for both the young couple and other drivers on the road.

Watch the viral video of couple performing dangerous bike stunts here:

The identities of the individuals in the video are currently unknown. The Traffic Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sudesh Singh, has confirmed that the video has been taken into consideration and action will be taken against the offenders under the relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Traffic DSP Sudesh Singh said, "The video has been brought to our notice and it was probably shot on February 14. It is definitely in violation of traffic rules and both unsafe and dangerous for. Strict action will be taken after identifying the youths.

