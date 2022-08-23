Tuesday, August 23, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Video of woman delivering food while carrying baby goes viral; Zomato's response wins hearts

Video of woman delivering food while carrying baby goes viral; Zomato's response wins hearts

A viral video shows woman delivering food as she carried her baby along with her. the online food delivery app was quick to respond to the video and here's what it said.

India TV Trending Desk Written By: India TV Trending Desk New Delhi Published on: August 23, 2022 13:55 IST
Zomato delivery
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FOODCLUBBYSAURABHPANJWANI Zomato delivery

Video of a woman delivery partner recently viral on social media. She was seen delivering food to the doorsteps of the customers while carrying her toddler in her arms. Netizens sympathised with the woman and lauded her spirit. They also tagged food delivery app Zomato to bring this to their attention. "I felt so inspired seeing this. This Zomato delivery partner spends the whole day in the sun with two children. We should learn that if a person wants, he can also do anything,” the caption of the video reads. Zomato was quick to respond to it.

Replying to the viral post, a comment from the food delivery app's official page read: “Please share the order details in a private message so that we can reach out and help out the delivery partner."

Meanwhile, Zomato recently landed in controversy due to their ad. An advertisement of online food delivery firm Zomato, featuring Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, landed into a controversy in Madhya Pradesh due to the mention of 'Mahakal Thali'. Responding to the controversy, Zomato said that the advertisement referenced 'thalis' at 'Mahakal Restaurant', and not Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple.

In the advertisement, the actor is heard saying, "Thali Khane Ka Man Kiya to Ujjain Mahakal se Manga liya" (Felt like having a 'thali', ordered from Ujjain Mahakal).

The advertisement did not go down well with priests of Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple (also referred as Mahakal temple) in Madhya Pradesh and they objected to it, arguing that the advertisement hurts the Hindu sentiments.

Related Stories
Zomato to acquire Blinkit and change the future of food delivery: Know how

Zomato to acquire Blinkit and change the future of food delivery: Know how

Man delivers resumes dressed as Zomato delivery agent, netizens are amused

Man delivers resumes dressed as Zomato delivery agent, netizens are amused

Zomato to help 7-year-old boy who turned delivery executive after father’s accident. Netizens react

Zomato to help 7-year-old boy who turned delivery executive after father’s accident. Netizens react

Zomato rider found dead outside Tughlakabad Metro station on Delhi-Faridabad highway

Zomato rider found dead outside Tughlakabad Metro station on Delhi-Faridabad highway

Hrithik's Zomato ad angers Mahakal temple priests, 'boycott Zomato' trends after they demand apology

Hrithik's Zomato ad angers Mahakal temple priests, 'boycott Zomato' trends after they demand apology

Hrithik Roshan's Zomato ad: MP minister asks police to intervene, food delivery app withdraws video

Hrithik Roshan's Zomato ad: MP minister asks police to intervene, food delivery app withdraws video

Zomato in its official statement said that "the advertisement that ran in certain pincodes of Ujjain referenced thalis at Mahakal Restaurant and not the Makaleshwar Temple. Mahakal Restaurant is one of our high order-volume restaurant partners in Ujjain, and thali is a recommended item on its menu."

It further said that the video is part of a pan-India campaign for which Zomato has identified top local restaurants and their top dishes based on popularity in each city. Mahakal Restaurant (simplified as 'Mahakal') was one of the restaurants chosen for the campaign in Ujjain.

"We deeply respect the sentiments of the people of Ujjain, and the ad in question is no longer running. We offer our sincerest apologies... the intent here was never to hurt anyone's beliefs and sentiments," the food delivery firm said in its response to the controversy.

 

Read More Trending News

Top News

Latest News