Video of woman delivering food while carrying baby goes viral; Zomato's response wins hearts

Video of a woman delivery partner recently viral on social media. She was seen delivering food to the doorsteps of the customers while carrying her toddler in her arms. Netizens sympathised with the woman and lauded her spirit. They also tagged food delivery app Zomato to bring this to their attention. "I felt so inspired seeing this. This Zomato delivery partner spends the whole day in the sun with two children. We should learn that if a person wants, he can also do anything,” the caption of the video reads. Zomato was quick to respond to it.

Replying to the viral post, a comment from the food delivery app's official page read: “Please share the order details in a private message so that we can reach out and help out the delivery partner."

Meanwhile, Zomato recently landed in controversy due to their ad. An advertisement of online food delivery firm Zomato, featuring Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, landed into a controversy in Madhya Pradesh due to the mention of 'Mahakal Thali'. Responding to the controversy, Zomato said that the advertisement referenced 'thalis' at 'Mahakal Restaurant', and not Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple.

In the advertisement, the actor is heard saying, "Thali Khane Ka Man Kiya to Ujjain Mahakal se Manga liya" (Felt like having a 'thali', ordered from Ujjain Mahakal).

The advertisement did not go down well with priests of Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple (also referred as Mahakal temple) in Madhya Pradesh and they objected to it, arguing that the advertisement hurts the Hindu sentiments.

Zomato in its official statement said that "the advertisement that ran in certain pincodes of Ujjain referenced thalis at Mahakal Restaurant and not the Makaleshwar Temple. Mahakal Restaurant is one of our high order-volume restaurant partners in Ujjain, and thali is a recommended item on its menu."

It further said that the video is part of a pan-India campaign for which Zomato has identified top local restaurants and their top dishes based on popularity in each city. Mahakal Restaurant (simplified as 'Mahakal') was one of the restaurants chosen for the campaign in Ujjain.

"We deeply respect the sentiments of the people of Ujjain, and the ad in question is no longer running. We offer our sincerest apologies... the intent here was never to hurt anyone's beliefs and sentiments," the food delivery firm said in its response to the controversy.

