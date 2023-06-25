Titan Submarine tragedy: YouTuber shares footage of trip just days before the implosion

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER YouTuber Shares Footage of Trip in Titan Submarine Just Days Before Implosion.

The world is in great shock after the Titan Submarine tragedy. The submarine, on its daring expedition to the Titanic shipwreck site, descended to a depth of 13,000 feet beneath the sea’s surface. But, not a single person could have imagined that things would take such a tragic turn, resulting in everyone’s death. YouTuber Jake Koehler, best known as DALLYMYD, shared footage of his canceled Titan expedition with OceanGate CEO Stockton Rus and Titan expert Paul Henri Nargeolet before they died on the missing submersible.

In this video, “I’m sharing my personal experience with OceanGate Expeditions just days before the tragedy”, Koehler wrote in the video’s description.

“Not that it matters, but I did not pay for a spot on the ship. I was there to record our experience for my channel”, he continued. “My deepest condolences go out to the families of the passengers aboard who lost their lives on the Titan submersible”.“With the whole world watching the rescue efforts of the missing submarine around the Titanic, I thought I'd share my experience of Mission III just a few weeks ago,” Koehler said in the opening of the video.

“And if my dive wasn't canceled, it could have been me inside that submarine today,” he added. Koehler also shared a photo that shows him weighing himself beside Rush. He then explained in a voiceover: “What you're about to watch is footage from Mission III days before the submersible went missing on Mission V taking place on the exact same ship and I was also in the exact same submersible that is missing today.”

“Please keep in mind there's a lot of smiles and a lot of laughs. We honestly had no idea what would happen in the days to come,” he noted.

Koehler showed footage of Nargeolet and Rush in his video but said he removed some footage given the circumstances of their deaths.

