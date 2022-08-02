Most Hated Man on Internet Hunter Moore's docu-series streams on Netflix. Know about 'King of Revenge Porn'

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/NETFLIX Hunter Moore is the subject of new docu-series on Netflix The Most Hated Man on The Internet

The Most Hated Man on The Internet is turning out to be Netflix's latest hit in the docu-series format. The three-part series captures the life and activities of Hunter Moore also known as the 'King of Revenge Porn'. The streamer has been churning out some of the most interesting content in the documentary genre and the latest series circling on Moore and his shameful acts on the internet has fast become of the most talked about content on Netflix right now.

Who is Hunter Moore?

Hunter Moore was the self-described 'King of Revenge Porn' on the internet. In 2011, the American decided to create a website called IsAnyoneUp.com dedicated to the genre. Prior to this, Moore was notorious for making misogynistic and drug-fuelled YouTube videos. During his mid-30s, he capitalised on his internet fame with the site where he would post illegally nude and compromising photos of women to humiliate them. Moore also tagged his victims' social media accounts and revealed identifying information about their families and workplaces. This was done to maximise the power he wielded over his victims, with the clear intent to destroy their lives.

The Most Hated Man on The Internet streams on Netflix

Netflix, in its new three-part series The Most Hated Man on The Internet, does not dwell on what forced Moore to post revenge porn of women on social media. Instead, it is more about the story of the woman who brought him down. This doco concentrates on the women's responses to Moore's behaviour; especially those of a woman named Charlotte Laws. Her photos suddenly appeared on Moore's website without any reason. A large part of the story is narrated by her. Throughout the series, she explains the steps she took as a suburban housewife to not only remove her daughter's photos, but help other women in the same position.

This new series would remind one of Netflix's The Tinder Swindler, which also became a hit for the streamer some months back.

Moore ends up in jail, thanks to Charlotte Laws

The Most Hated Man on The Internet has a happy ending as Moore. Her efforts not only resulted in Moore spending around 30 months in prison but also helped pass laws against intimate image abuse in 48 American states.

