T20 World Cup: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson stoked about India vs Pakistan match | WATCH

T20 World Cup: the stage is set for the biggest rivalry and Dwanye 'The Rock' Johnson is excited about it too. The Hollywood star promoted India vs Pakistan match in a new video.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: October 19, 2022 15:03 IST
Dwayne Johnson
Image Source : TWITTER Dwayne Johnson promoted India Vs Pakistan match

T20 World Cup: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be facing off once again as the stage will be set for the grilling encounter at the T20 World Cup in Australia. Fans on both sides of the border and cricket fans across the world will be tuning in to watch the biggest clash and Dwayne Johnson too has expressed his excitement for the cricket match.

In a promotional video, The Rock set the stage for the India vs Pakistan match. He was heard saying in the video, "When the greatest rivals collide, the world will stand still. It's more than just a cricket match. It's time for India Vs Pakistan. The greatest rivalry." 

