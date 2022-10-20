Shah Rukh Khan trends as fans assume that Pathaan's teaser will be out on his birthday

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shah Rukh Khan

After Shah Rukh Khan recently treated his fans and followers with a new look of his upcoming film Pathaan, fans are eagerly waiting for its teaser. Every little update regarding the film gets his fans super excited. When Shah Rukh Khan completed 30 years in the Hindi film industry, the superstar conducted an Instagram Live where he spoke about Pathaan. When asked by fans, the superstar also provided a brief picture of when the teaser/trailer may be out. According to social media buzz, the Pathaan's teaser will release on SRK's birthday, November 2. While no official confirmation has been there about the same, trends like #ShahRukhKhan and #PathaanTeaser have taken over Twitter since last night.

Well, 'Pathaan teaser' is currently one of the top trends on Twitter. A user said, "#PathaanTeaser will break all the teaser records from Bollywood. The announcement of #Pathaan has almost 17M views and 717K likes. Be ready on 2nd November." Another added, "#PathaanTeaser To Be Launch On You Tube channel At 2 November 2022 On Sharukh Khan Birthday." A third comment read, "WO AA RAHE HAIN #ShahRukhKhan with #PathaanTeaser, Jldi milte hai #Pathaan se @iamsrk."

About Pathaan

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and will mark Shah Rukh Khan's return to the silver screen after his film Zero in 2018. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Backed by Yash Raj Films, the film will release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. ALSO READ: 'Pathaan First Day First Show' trends as netizens can't wait for Shah Rukh Khan's comeback

Apart from that, SRK will be also seen in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' alongside Taapsee Pannu and in south director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' opposite south actor Nayanthara, which is all set to hit the theatres on June

