Man asks elderly Sikh couple for photoshoot, their heartwarming reaction are now viral. Watch

A photographer named Sutej Singh Pannu recently posted a heartwarming video on Instagram where an elderly couple. In the clip, the Sikh couple could be seen enjoying the winter sun and tea while sitting on a cot. When Pannu approached them and complimented their appearance, they gladly accepted his request to take a photo of them.

Pannu captured some beautiful shots and gave them a printed copy of the photo. The couple treasured the photo and even asked Pannu to take standing photos of them, which turned out to be wholesome and endearing.

The photographer accompanied the post with a beautiful caption full of spiritual wisdom: "The space of wholeness is not outside but present very much within you. As the light of awareness starts making its way back to the source, the divine light within starts shining outwardly. Inward healing leads to healing of existence on the outside."

Watch the viral video of elderly Sikh couple getting their photoshoot done here:

"Once you realize this co-relation of inward healing with outside healing, the game of duality ends and the truth of oneness takes over your consciousness. The thoughts become neutral and the blockages of mental trauma get healed. Rigidness turns into flow and resistance turns into acceptance. Right at the doorstep of this inner acceptance the magic of inner joy, inner knowing and eternal bliss takes over your existence," he added.

The reel has racked up over 7.9 million views and 841k likes. The internet fell in love with the couple's cuteness, and the post has received many heartfelt comments, including reactions from rapper Badshah and cricketer Mandeep Singh.

