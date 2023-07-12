Mountain Dew Jalebi?; Bengaluru’s unique dessert going viral on internet | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mountain Dew Jalebi from Bengaluru has taken the internet by storm.

When it comes to desi desserts, Indian cuisine has spoiled us with a plethora of choices. We have a wide array of delicious treats to choose from, ranging from gulab jamun and Shrikhand to mishti doi and more. But among this variety, hot jalebis have found a permanent place in the hearts of many foodies.

Have you ever heard of Mountain Dew Jalebis? Well, this unique dessert from Bengaluru is going viral on social media. This sweet dish is mainly enjoyed in Bengaluru and is named Avarebele Jalebi.

These jalebis have got the nickname Mountain Dew Jalebi due to their vibrant fluorescent green colour. Surprisingly, the green colour is not achieved using the beverage or food colouring, but it is made from hyacinth beans. These versatile beans known as Avarebele, are quite popular among the locals in Karnataka. In fact, they are so popular that there is a dedicated festival called Avarekai Mela.

The picture was shared by a food blogger Amar Sirohi who briefed about the dish in the caption of his post. “Mountain Dew Jalebi. Well, these jalebis are not green because of mountain dew or the addition of green food colour. These are Avarebele jalebi, quite popular in Bangalore. These are made of Hyacinth Beans or more popularly known by the locals as Avarebele in Karnataka. The unique flavour of the Avarebele is so popular that there is even a festival/fair dedicated to it- Avarekai Mela”.

This unique dessert has surprisingly impressed the internet. Many people have expressed their desire to try out this delicious-looking sweet dish. One user asked, where in Bangalore can you find these? Another commented, Wow, something new. A comment read; I have never seen this before in my life very impressive.

