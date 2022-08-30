KRK's arrest over 'defamatory' tweet sparks hilarious meme fest on Twitter, netizens react

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KAMAALRKHAN Mumbai Police arrested film critic KRK on Tuesday over a 'defamatory' tweet

Kamaal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, has been arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with an alleged defamatory tweet posted by him. KRK was nabbed from the Mumbai airport late Monday night after he arrived from Dubai, the official from Malad police station said.

The police did not reveal details of the tweet which led to his arrest. The official said a lookout circular had earlier been issued against him. An FIR was also registered against him in 2020 under various Indian Penal Code sections including 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 500 (punishment for defamation), and provisions of the Information Technology Act, he said.

The city police came to know about his arrival in India from Dubai on Monday and immediately arrested him, the official said.

KRK's arrest sparks memes on social media

Apart from KRK's controversial tweets, his movie review videos are popular on social media. Time and again his videos have divided people on Twitter. He has openly criticised leading Bollywood filmmakers and actors in his movie reviews. He enjoys over 5 million followers on the microblogging site. After his arrest, many memes started to float on social media and the hashtag 'KRK Arrested' also started to trend.

Read: Kamaal R Khan sent to judicial custody after arrest at Mumbai airport for 2020 controversial tweet

Read: Priyanka Jonas joins Nick Jonas for Mexico concert; couple sets internet on fire with sassy pics

KRK to be presented before Borivali Magistrate Court

Booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and other laws, KRK will be produced before a Borivali Magistrate Court later Tuesday, said an official. KRK's Twitter account had been suspended twice before for tarnishing the image of respected personalities and demanded action against the actor. Hailing from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, KRK had acted/produced films like Sitam, Deshdrohi and currently making the sequel Deshdrohi 2.

(With inputs from news agencies)

Read More Trending News