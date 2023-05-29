IAS officer's video reveals shocking garbage dumping on Mt Everest campsite, Internet outraged

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER IAS officer exposes garbage dumping on Mt Everest

Trending News: During visits to different places, whether in India or abroad, it is important for us to maintain an ecological balance and avoid leaving behind waste and garbage. Mount Everest is significantly impacted by mountaineers, who bear the responsibility to protect the mountain. However, a video has surfaced on social media that reveals a concerning situation.

IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared a video, originally posted by Everest Today, on Twitter showing scattered garbage, tents and plastic waste dumped at a camp on Mt Everest. The video, believed to be recorded by a mountaineer, depicts a "dirty" campsite. The caption accompanying the video reads, "When human beings don't spare even Mount Everest from dumping their garbage and plastic pollution. Truly heartbreaking. #stopplasticpollution #MountEverest #everest video by @EverestToday."

The video has been viewed over 28k times. It has received over 400 likes and numerous comments from outraged netizens. Users expressed their concern and called for measures to prevent such incidents. One user stated, "Oh no! This is really sad... Some laws need to be brought in to prevent this asap." Another user emphasized the importance of preserving nature by restricting human access to certain areas, commenting, "Some areas should be kept out of Humans if nature has to be preserved." A third added, “"This likely is only a glimpse of what people leave up there. Heartbreaking indeed."

