IAS officer's video reveals shocking garbage dumping on Mt Everest campsite, Internet outraged

Mt Everest is a popular destination visited by thousands of people each year. While there are inspiring stories of individuals conquering the mountain, a recent video sheds light on the issue of trash being left behind.

Kritika Bansal Written By: Kritika Bansal New Delhi Published on: May 29, 2023 18:10 IST
Trending News: During visits to different places, whether in India or abroad, it is important for us to maintain an ecological balance and avoid leaving behind waste and garbage. Mount Everest is significantly impacted by mountaineers, who bear the responsibility to protect the mountain. However, a video has surfaced on social media that reveals a concerning situation.

IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared a video, originally posted by Everest Today, on Twitter showing scattered garbage, tents and plastic waste dumped at a camp on Mt Everest. The video, believed to be recorded by a mountaineer, depicts a "dirty" campsite. The caption accompanying the video reads, "When human beings don't spare even Mount Everest from dumping their garbage and plastic pollution. Truly heartbreaking. #stopplasticpollution #MountEverest #everest video by @EverestToday."

The video has been viewed over 28k times. It has received over 400 likes and numerous comments from outraged netizens. Users expressed their concern and called for measures to prevent such incidents. One user stated, "Oh no! This is really sad... Some laws need to be brought in to prevent this asap." Another user emphasized the importance of preserving nature by restricting human access to certain areas, commenting, "Some areas should be kept out of Humans if nature has to be preserved." A third added, “"This likely is only a glimpse of what people leave up there. Heartbreaking indeed." 

Watch the viral video here:

