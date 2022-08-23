SHOCKING! A Ghanaian man chops off his own genitals while dreaming of goat slaughter

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK SHOCKING! A Ghanaian man chops off his own genitals

A bizarre and painful incident has come from Ghana, which has stirred the internet. A Ghanaian man accidentally chopped out his private parts while he was half asleep. The terrifying incident happened in the town of Assin Fosu, which is located in Africa's central region. The man woke up to his chopped genitals as he saw himself bleeding while laying on a chair.

On Friday, August 12, the 47-year-old man identified as Kofi Atta was lying on a chair where he fell asleep. The man was dreaming of goat slaughtering to help his wife prepare an evening meal. He carried out his dream in real life, which caused him to unconsciously cut his own genitals. The man woke up out of pain and started yelling.

According to a report by GHOne TV, Atta was alone in his house as his wife, Adwoa Konadu, was travelling at that time, and she came to know about the incident from neighbours. She immediately rushed home, where she found his scrotum bleeding and carried his husband to the hospital. Before taking him to the nearby hospital, she stopped the blood flow with a diaper.

The patient was initially taken to Assin Fosu's St. Francis Xavier Catholic Hospital. He was eventually referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for further treatment. Meanwhile, reports say that doctors have advised him to have surgery, for which he is soliciting funds.

Recalling the incident, the man had no memory of how he ended up holding a knife to his genitals after falling asleep on a chair. According to a report in Revolt, doctors claimed that he will be able to have his private part reattached and still have an erection six weeks after the surgery.

