Couple takes bath on a scooter in Maharashtra. Video goes viral

The craze to become an influencer on social media leads to people resorting to bizarre activities to go viral. The instances range from influencers attempting to make and eat weird food combinations to trying out life-threatening stunts. Now, a video of a man and woman taking a bath on a scooter in the middle of a road in Maharashtra is going viral on the internet.

The video that took place in Thane was shared widely on Twitter and the police have shared it with the traffic department for necessary action. In the now-viral video, a man and woman can be seen sitting on a scooter at a traffic signal in Ulhasnagar, in Maharashtra's Thane district. The woman is carrying a green bucket and starts pouring water on herself with a red mug. She then pours water on the man, who is driving the vehicle.

Both seem to enjoy the act while onlookers are left puzzled. Some of them are also seen laughing. As the video progresses, the two are seen enjoying their bath on a busy road as cars and two-wheelers cross them.

"@DGPMaharashtra @ThaneCityPolice This is ulhasnagar, Is such nonsense allowed in the name of entertainment? This happened on the busy Ulhasnagar Sec-17 main signal. Request to take strict action including deletion of social media contents to avoid others doing more nonsense in public" reads the caption of the post.

The man in the video is Adarsh Shukla, a YouTuber from Mumbai. He took to Instagram and apologized to Mumbai Police for not following the traffic rules of wearing a helmet while driving a two-wheeler. He said in his Instagram Story, "A video in which I am driving an Activa while taking a bath is going viral on social media. However, I was not wearing a helmet while doing so and that was my biggest mistake.'He also urged his followers to wear helmets while driving. Mr. Shukla said that he will pay the fine for not following the rules. "Please do not spread misinformation that I am getting arrested. I made a mistake and will pay the fine for the same," he said on his Instagram story.

