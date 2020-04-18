Switzerland's mighty Matterhorn flaunts Indian flag to share message of hope amid COVID-19 pandemic

Image Source : TWITTER Switzerland's mighty Matterhorn flaunts Indian flag to share message of hope

The Swiss Alps on Friday flaunted the Indian tricolor to give out a message of unity and hope during the escalating coronavirus pandemic. In a breathtaking light illumination series as a part of an effort to spread hope around the world during this dark time, renowned Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter has been lighting up the 14,690 feet mountain of Matterhorn with spectacular displays of country flags. The gesture is to inspire solidarity among the people during these demanding times.

Hofstetter has been doing these light projections of different flags of different countries since March 24. The flags of Switzerland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy and the Swiss region of Ticino were also beamed onto the mountain on Wednesday night. Indian Foreign Service Officer Gurleen Kaur took to Twitter to share the photos of the India flag on the Matterhorn mountain, nearly 800 meters high and said, "Friendship from Himalayas to Alps. Thank You.”

Hofstetter revealed that Mountain Matterhorn stands as a lighthouse beaming out messages of solidarity and unity. He said, "Light is hope. So if you do a message with light in such a situation as we are in now, you give that hope -- especially with this iconic, standalone, pyramid-shaped, incredibly strong mountain."

He added, "You can go back in history, two, three or four thousand years; when they had disease, it was art that brought people together for hope and looking for a brighter future once again. Only art can do this."

Hofstetter quips that Matterhorn has been there even before mankind and it is an epitome of reaching the sky. Earlier, the valley used to keep bustling with people all around, now due to coronavirus outspread, it is devoid of tourists, hotels and holiday homes are largely empty and the starry night remains eerily quiet.

