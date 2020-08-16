Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAVEENATANDON Raveena Tandon asks Anand Mahindra to book the all-new Thar for her

The auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Saturday unveiled the all-new version of its iconic SUV Thar, which it plans to launch in October this year. As soon as the first look of the model with all-new exteriors and interiors was released, people on social media shared their excitement about the new beast. Not only this, but various celebrities are also expressing excitement about the same including actress Raveena Tandon who recently took to Twitter and expressed her desire to get one after its launch. It all happened when businessman Anand Mahindra took to the micro-blogging website and sharing pictures of the SUV wrote, "Come inside my garage, please..." Replying to his post, she wrote, "Awaiting . Book mine please ."

Have a look at their tweets here:

Come inside my garage, please... pic.twitter.com/JuZIs7OEp4 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 15, 2020

Awaiting . Book mine please . — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) August 15, 2020

Ever since the announcement, Anand Mahindra has been tweeting about the same. Previously while sharing a video of the same, he wrote, "I want this NOW. It’s hard enough to wait till October. I will have a serious battle with our team if they put me at the bottom of the waiting list for this beast... Hope you’re listening @vijaynakra."

I want this NOW. It’s hard enough to wait till October. I will have a serious battle with our team if they put me at the bottom of the waiting list for this beast... Hope you’re listening @vijaynakra pic.twitter.com/pBn03khkpu — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 15, 2020

The model of the THAR has been made in India and Anand Mahindra shared it with pride.

Made in India.. With PRIDE pic.twitter.com/zEfyPuR3gN — saiprasad karnati (@saiprasadkarnat) August 15, 2020

M&M Managing Director Pawan Goenka, while announcing the news said, "Today, with the unveiling of the all-new Thar, we rewrite history once again. The model is firmly rooted in our rich automotive heritage and upholds the Mahindra DNA in its purest form."

The new Thar comes with a hard top, a first-in-class convertible top and an optional soft top. It also features new seating options -- 4 front-facing seats and 2 plus 4 side-facing seats.

"With the all-new Thar, we aim to protect this legacy with superior performance both on and off the tarmac, advanced technology features, excellent safety and everyday ride comfort, all adding to the unadulterated driving pleasure of a true-blue modern SUV," M&M Automotive Division CEO Veejay Nakra said.

-With PTI inputs

