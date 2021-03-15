It's raging war between Disney-Marvel fans after Avatar beats Avengers Endgame in box office battle

Image Source : OFFICIAL POSTERS Posters of Avatar, Avengers Endgame

It was a rather eventful weekend for James Cameron's Avatar as it reclaimed its box office crown by being the highest grossing film worldwide. The film dethroned Avengers Endgame, which took Avatar's achievement briefly in 2019. Celebrating the milestone, Marvel Studio's shared a creative on Twitter and congratulated Disney for the same. "Congratulations to @JimCameron @JonLandau , and ALL of Na'vi Nation for reclaiming the box office crown! We love you 3000."

While congratulations are in order and makers of both the films are exchanging warm notes of appreciation, MArvel and Disney fans are at a war. The fans of two franchises have taken to Twitter to prove their film is better.

An Avatar fan wrote, "I absolutely love Endgame, but Avatar is better then Endgame in every single way. There is nothing about Endgame that is better than Avatar. That said, one is a stand alone film and the other the climax to 10 years of films. So, apples to oranges. Now, Avatar 22 vs Endgame?"

In defense, a Marvel tweeted, "let them have this, Avatar 2 will prob flop, cos lets face it who's an "avatar fan"? whats the avatar fandom called? what mark did avatar leave on pop culture? anyone talking about Avatar after 2010? is anyone talking about it now? it did well cos it was 1st "real 3D" film."

The arguments continued as a fan pointed, "I'm sorry, there were a 20 movies in one franchise that helped that last one get to top.. On the other hand, a single movie that made to the top..when the cost of tickets were 1/2 the price, they are now. Now take ur time, read this and let it sink in."

While another said, "It’s sad that they get that title when they released the movie 3 times. And endgame did it with 1 huge release. Not them grabbing for a crown that marvel outdid them on lol."

In less than two years after it was dethroned by "Avengers: Endgame", "Avatar" has once again become the highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office following the film's re-release in China this week.

Disney has announced that the James Cameron directorial has bested the studio's Marvel superhero tentpole "Endgame", which overtook "Avatar" in July 2019.

According to Variety, the China reissue, which began on Friday, has added an estimated RMB 80m (USD 12.3m) to the total collections of the 2010 blockbuster through its first two days.

The worldwide gross of "Avatar", the sci-fi epic, stands at an estimated USD 2.802b versus "Endgame's" USD 2.797b.

"Avatar", which now falls under the Disney umbrella after the Fox acquisition, first became the top-selling global release of all time in 2010 when it surpassed Cameron's 1997 movie "Titanic".

The studio is set to release the second and third chapters of "Avatar" in 2022 and 2024, respectively, with the next two installments in every two years.